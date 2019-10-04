This dynamic duo is ready to find America's next big hip-hop star.
Cardi B and T.I. are just two of the four fabulous judges you'll see on Netflix's new competition series Rhythm & Flow. This season, the duo will be working alongside other music industry legends Chance the Rapper and the O.G. himself— guest star Snoop Dogg—in a brand new show unlike any other. Together, the stars have their sights set on discovering the latest and greatest performer.
How exactly do you find the best and brightest the hip-hop community has to offer? Well, Cardi and T.I. had a few ideas.
"Authenticity," is what T.I. shared a performer needs to catch his eye. For Cardi, it's the same but with a little twist. "Just that spark," she shared with E! News. It's hard to put in to words the it factor that makes someone a legend, but they'll know it when they see it.
As for what sets the show apart from all the other major musical competition series like The Voice and American Idol, T.I. shared that Rhythm & Flow has a secret weapon.
"We got a Cardi," the rapper joked. Cardi was quick to set him straight and claimed she's just one part of the amazing dynamic this season. "We're all fun though," she told us. "Everybody's funny. Everybody's real."
This will be Netflix's first music competition series and they didn't come to play. The streaming platform promises to "bring together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up."
Sounds like a hit. May the best artist win! And for more from Cardi, including the possibility of expanding her fam with baby No. 2, press play on the video above!