This dynamic duo is ready to find America's next big hip-hop star.

Cardi B and T.I. are just two of the four fabulous judges you'll see on Netflix's new competition series Rhythm & Flow. This season, the duo will be working alongside other music industry legends Chance the Rapper and the O.G. himself— guest star Snoop Dogg—in a brand new show unlike any other. Together, the stars have their sights set on discovering the latest and greatest performer.

How exactly do you find the best and brightest the hip-hop community has to offer? Well, Cardi and T.I. had a few ideas.

"Authenticity," is what T.I. shared a performer needs to catch his eye. For Cardi, it's the same but with a little twist. "Just that spark," she shared with E! News. It's hard to put in to words the it factor that makes someone a legend, but they'll know it when they see it.