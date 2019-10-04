Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are stripping down and heating up their first-ever campaign together!

The model and the "Boyfriend" singer, who recently tied the knot for a second time in South Carolina, are starring in a new Calvin Klein advertisement for the brand's CK50 collection. The collection celebrates Calvin Klein's 50 years of "unfiltered self-expression and provocation." For the campaign, Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, are featured in their underwear, striking a pose in their Calvins.

The campaign for the collection, which is a special capsule featuring a limited edition CK50 logo, also stars A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke.

In one photo of the Biebers, a shirtless Justin sits on a wooden nightstand with his arm around his wife. Justin's thigh tattoo, which is located above his left knee and reads "Better at 70," is prominently featured in the campaign photo.