Anna Faris' $5 Million Home Is an Eco-Friendly Paradise: Go Inside

Anna Faris has been revealed as the owner of a stunning Southern California home.

According to Variety, the Mom star purchased the eco-friendly residence, located in Pacific Palisades, Calif., in early 2018. The price tag on the modern abode? $4.9 million. The 4,289 square-foot residence comes with five bedrooms, as well as five and a half bathrooms.

The Zillow listing for the property states that the home is LEED-certified and provides "energy efficiency and utilization of advanced technologies to enjoy it at the comfort of your home." Faris' home also features an attached two-car garage, which includes a Tesla charger.

In addition to those aforementioned amenities, the property also has a beautiful pool (which includes a waterfall!). There's also a sitting area with a fireplace, a great place to spend time with friends and family. The backyard space also includes a dining area, so Faris can enjoy meals and entertain her guests outside.