Before Mr. Robot premiered in 2015, Rami Malek's most high-profile role was in Night at the Museum. Now? He's got an Emmy, an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

"It's a been a phenomenal time in my life. I mean, I don't even know how you can properly articulate what's happened, but it's extraordinary," Malek told E! News at the final season premiere of Mr. Robot.

With the USA Network series wrapping up, Malek is getting a chance to reflect on the wild ride he's been on, from Elliot Alderson to Freddie Mercury and back again.