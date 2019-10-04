Influencer Eva Gutowski Takes Us Inside Her World

What would you say is the biggest difference between you as an influencer and you in the real world, if there is one?

In the real world, I am very introverted which I guess people may not think about me. If I am with my friends, all I want to do is chill and I don't want to be in control. I usually am because I am a Leo and most of my friends are Cancers so they make me do everything which is annoying. All I ever want to do is chill, rock climb, camp and listen to Ben Howard. And on my YouTube, you see me as a hyper girl who does a lot of comedy. That is still me in person, but I am a pretty chill person. Maybe I put all of my energy into my videos, so when I am not making my videos, I just want to chill and listen to folk music.

What is your self-care go to when you want to unplug?

I have to listen to music all the time. I have speakers all throughout my house. If there is no music playing, I feel like my life is on pause. Sometimes I walk into peoples houses and they don't have music playing and I think that is the weirdest thing. I like to take a lot of baths. I collect a bunch of bath bombs. I don't really relax that much. Even when I am in the bath, I will bring a notebook and write music. My form of relaxing is painting and making music.