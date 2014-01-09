"You know, honestly, I don't know," Raval said when asked if he knew the reason behind the crooner's decision to reject the offer. "They didn't give a reason, we didn't ask for a reason," he added. "So I can't speculate as to why, but you know, it's a happy accident. She said no and we happened to find the Icona Pop song."

And the rest is history.

As for what fans can expect for season 3, Raval dishes that Miguel, Jenny Lewis, Beck, Christina Perri and Lily Allen will be featured.

Girls returns with a special two-episode premiere on Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.