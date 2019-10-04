Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.

Minka Kelly is celebrating the anniversary of Friday Night Lights with a sweet tribute to the iconic TV series and its creator, Peter Berg. The actress, who starred as Lyla Garrity in FNL, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the beloved show.

"13 (wow) years ago tonight @pberg44 changed my life. I was living out of a suitcase in my girlfriends apartment when I got the call that I'd be moving to Austin," Minka wrote. "I called the surgery center where I worked as a scrub nurse and told them I'd be leaving for some football show in Texas but I'll see you guys again as soon as I'm back."

"There was no way a show about football - that was already a movie - about a player who breaks his neck in the pilot episode is going anywhere but a job is a job amirite!" Minka continued. "But it wasn't about football. It was about relationships, family, humanity, love and loss."