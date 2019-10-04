John Cena has been taking Hollywood by storm with his recent movie roles, but does that mean he's ready to retire from the ring?

In a teaser for his upcoming interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, the champ said he'll "never walk away" from the WWE. But his future in the sport will certainly change.

"That's the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity," he told Geist. "And, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform."

These days, he's learning to balance his acting career with his wrestling.

"The opportunities that I've been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that's good because it makes any time that I'm invited back to WWE super, super special," he admitted. "And that's the way it should be."