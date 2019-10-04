There's a Secret Story Behind Chace Crawford's Epic Bulge Picture

Remember that viral calendar shoot featuring Chace Crawford's bulge? You know, the one in which he wore The Deep's form-fitting suit to promote The Boys—leaving little to the imagination?

Well, the 34-year-old actor said there's a story behind the photos—but don't expect him to go into deep detail.

"There is a story behind that, but I'm sworn to secrecy by Eric Kripke," Crawford told Entertainment Weekly, referencing the co-creator of the Amazon series. "I'm sworn to secrecy. I wish I could give you a good answer, but we'll never know. It will forever remain a mystery. We will never know!"

Still, he admitted they both thought the attention the calendar close-up got was "so funny."

"[Kripke] thought it was the funniest thing in the world," he added. "Oh God. It was probably a little bit over-covered, but I was like, 'Whatever The Deep can do for you guys to get some press, you know I'm ready to support the show!'"

Although, he said he "got a lot of weird DMs."

"A lot of love, a lot of love!" he noted.