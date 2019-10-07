All The Highlights From SuperM's Monumental Debut This Weekend

Unless you were doing a social media detox over the weekend, there is no way you could've avoided K-pop super group, SuperM's epic debut.

After what seemed like ages, fans can finally see EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin come together to perform songs off their eponymous mini-album live.

Despite the intense pressure and expectations from both fans and industry people, the new seven-member group exploded into the music scene and performed live from Capitol Records in Hollywood with a raw yet refined energy that is simply a joy to watch.

It was a packed schedule for all seven members as the group had a live Q&A segment and a host of other activities such as visiting their very own pop-up store in LA. After which the group had their first live performance held at the iconic Capitol Records Building, where legends such as The Beatles and Frank Sinatra recorded their music.

We're rounding up some of the highlights from SuperM's debut and this historic event in K-pop history: