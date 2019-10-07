All The Highlights From SuperM's Monumental Debut This Weekend

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 7 Oct. 2019 1:38 AM
Unless you were doing a social media detox over the weekend, there is no way you could've avoided K-pop super group, SuperM's epic debut.
After what seemed like ages, fans can finally see EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin come together to perform songs off their eponymous mini-album live.
Despite the intense pressure and expectations from both fans and industry people, the new seven-member group exploded into the music scene and performed live from Capitol Records in Hollywood with a raw yet refined energy that is simply a joy to watch.
It was a packed schedule for all seven members as the group had a live Q&A segment and a host of other activities such as visiting their very own pop-up store in LA. After which the group had their first live performance held at the iconic Capitol Records Building, where legends such as The Beatles and Frank Sinatra recorded their music.
We're rounding up some of the highlights from SuperM's debut and this historic event in K-pop history:
SuperM's weekend kicked off with a premiere event and live Q&A session in both Korean and English and streamed instantaneously on SM Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
During the live Q&A portion, the members of SuperM took questions from fans and answered them. When asked about the dynamics of the group, younger members such as Ten recounted how it was a dream come true for him to work alongside Taemin who he considered to be his idol and that he learnt a lot from the practise sessions with the more senior members.
Meanwhile, Taemin also praised Taeyong and Mark, "I always thought they were so cool, to the extent that I want to start rapping." When the group was asked who was the most surprising member, Mark revealed that Kai was the most surprising as he was actually very gentle despite his superstar aura. Another notable moment was when Kai admitted that he and Taemin used to think about what if the two had debut in the same group, as they were good friends since their trainee days. "It's really amazing that it came true," Taemin said.
The half-hour long interview was filled with poignant anecdotes from the members though we think that leader of SuperM, Baekhyun summarised the group's goal perfectly by stating, "We wish to be the pioneers of K-pop and bring K-pop to the next level."
The members revealed that they too have not seen the final product of their title track "Jopping" as they wanted to watch the music video for the first time together with their fans.
It must've extra nerve-wrecking for the SuperM boys as they had to watch the video with their CEO, Lee Soo-Man seated right next to them. However, CEO Lee's genuine look of pride as he enthusiastically pats members on their backs proved that SuperM had nothing to worry about.
Plus Mark excitedly hitting Lucas whenever he came on and Baekhyun being shy is sure to put a smile on your face. Watch their reactions below:
On 5 October, SuperM performed live for the first time to hundreds of screaming fans outside the Capitol Records Building. The special event was also livestreamed to thousands watching at home on YouTube. The group performed three songs from their new mini-album, namely "I Can't Stand The Rain", "Super Car" and of course, "Jopping".
This is a huge moment for K-pop as SuperM is the first to make their debut performance in Hollywood. It is a testament to how mainstream K-pop is these days and how far groups within that genre have come, paving the way for this momentous event to happen in the heart of Tinseltown.
It's clear that Baekhyun, Ten, Kai, Taemin, Mark, Lucas and Taeyong have been preparing for this moment for a while as all seven members showed incredible professionalism and showmanship, interacting with the crowd in English and introducing each song. We all know how demanding SM groups' choreography can be and SuperM gave the performance their all. "I don't even care, we will burn this stage," the group sang.
And burn it they did.
Congratulations to SuperM for their successful debut!
Watch their full performance below:
