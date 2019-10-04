Lee Seung-Gi Embarks On A Voyage To Meet His Fans In Singapore

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 4 Oct. 2019 2:26 AM

Lee Seung-Gi, Fan-meet Singapore

Courtesy of IMC Live Global

South Korean actor, host, singer and all-round entertainer, Lee Seung-gi is embarking on a voyage to meet his fans in Asia this October. 

Beginning his journey in Manila, the 32-year-old Hallyu star will eventually make his way to sunny Singapore on 26 October to meet his Airens (his official fanclub name) in person. 

It has been a year since Lee came to Singapore and since then, a lot has happened to the star. He is starring in a brand new blockbuster drama titled Vagabond that is currently airing on SBS and Netflix. The high-budget action drama has been nabbing the top spot in terms of ratings locally and is garnering major buzz for its elaborate chase sequences and nail-biting tension. 

Lee Seung-Gi To Star In New Travel Show With Taiwanese Heartthrob Jasper Liu

Lee's previous drama, A Korean Odyssey, was also a huge hit in 2018. On top of that, the hardworking star has been delighting audiences with his participation in Korean variety programmes such as Busted! this year. 

Did we mention that Lee is a ballad master too? He has six studio albums to his name and several singles for OSTs.

This man does it all! 

Fans can now see Lee in the flesh at the Singapore Expo Hall 7 on 26 October. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Meanwhile, watch this video message from Lee Seung-Gi, himself, below: 

