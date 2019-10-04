Lee Seung-Gi Embarks On A Voyage To Meet His Fans In Singapore

South Korean actor, host, singer and all-round entertainer, Lee Seung-gi is embarking on a voyage to meet his fans in Asia this October.

Beginning his journey in Manila, the 32-year-old Hallyu star will eventually make his way to sunny Singapore on 26 October to meet his Airens (his official fanclub name) in person.

It has been a year since Lee came to Singapore and since then, a lot has happened to the star. He is starring in a brand new blockbuster drama titled Vagabond that is currently airing on SBS and Netflix. The high-budget action drama has been nabbing the top spot in terms of ratings locally and is garnering major buzz for its elaborate chase sequences and nail-biting tension.