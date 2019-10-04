"Avengers of K-Pop" SuperM Make Their Debut With Spectacular "Jopping" MV: Watch

Super K-pop boy band SuperM has officially made their debut and, in a nutshell, it was sensational.

EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT127's Mark and Taeyong, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin made their entrance guns blazing with their first music video, "Jopping", which dropped at 12pm local time in Singapore.

Prior to the release of the music video, the boys revealed that they hadn't seen it themselves, wanting to share the experience of seeing the video with their assembled fans at Capitol Records, although Mark dropped hints that it would show the boys as "gladiators or warriors on stage".

The music video was a visually rich fantasyland that cast the seven members as superheroes, complete with state-of-the-art CGI landscapes and explosive action sequences that had us on the edges of our seats.