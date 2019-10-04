The Best Red Carpet Moments From The 2019 Busan International Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 4 Oct. 2019 12:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lee Joo-Young, Um Hae-Ran, Lee Joon-Hyuk, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Yesterday marked the first day of the 24th Busan International Film Festival. Held at the Busan Cinema Centre, the red carpet has been rolled out for some of the biggest Asian stars to grace this week long event, celebrating the best in Asian cinema. 

This year, the festival will be screening a total of 299 films from 85 countries, with 145 world and international premieres. Day one wrapped with an array of celebrities walking the red carpet from top actors like Jung Hae-In and Jung Woo-Sung to EXO's dashing leader, Suho making a special appearance. 

Check out all the beautiful red carpet moments from this week-long prestigious event below: 

Read

The Best Dressed Asian Celebrities Spotted At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020

EXO, Suho, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Suho (EXO)

Lee Ha-Nee, Jung Woo-Sung, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Ha-Nee and Jung Woo-Sung

Jung Hae-In, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jung Hae-In

Article continues below

Cho Jung-Seok, Yoona, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Cho Jung-Seok and Yoona from Girls' Generation

Cho Yeo-Jeong, The 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Cho Yeo-Jeong

Kim Gyu-Ri, The 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Gyu-Ri

Article continues below

Chun Woo-Hee, The 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Chun Woo-Hee

Kwon Yul, The 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kwon Yul

Yu Jin, Kim Hye-Sung, The 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Yu Jin and Kim Hye-Sung

Article continues below

Kim Hye-Jin, The 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Hye-Jin

Lee Joo-Young, Um Hae-Ran, Lee Joon-Hyuk, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lee Joo-Young, Um Hae-Ran and Lee Joon-Hyuk

Lanh thanh, Vo Dien Gia Huy, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lanh Thanh and Vo Dien Gia Huy

Article continues below

Cheetah, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Cheetah

Yoon Song-A, 24th Busan International Film Festival

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Yoon Song-A

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Korean Actors , Korean Celebrities , Asia , Red Carpet
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.