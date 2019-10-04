The Best Red Carpet Moments From The 2019 Busan International Film Festival

Yesterday marked the first day of the 24th Busan International Film Festival. Held at the Busan Cinema Centre, the red carpet has been rolled out for some of the biggest Asian stars to grace this week long event, celebrating the best in Asian cinema.

This year, the festival will be screening a total of 299 films from 85 countries, with 145 world and international premieres. Day one wrapped with an array of celebrities walking the red carpet from top actors like Jung Hae-In and Jung Woo-Sung to EXO's dashing leader, Suho making a special appearance.

Check out all the beautiful red carpet moments from this week-long prestigious event below: