Nam Joo-Hyuk Opens Up About The Challenges In His Acting Career, Being A Fashion Icon & More

From being a top model to breaking into the cutthroat entertainment business, Nam Joo-hyuk has done it all.

This month, the gorgeous leading man is the cover star of Men's Folio Singapore's October 2019 issue, and he spoke to the magazine candidly about his acting career, being a fashion icon, overcoming challenges in his work and more.

The 25-year-old is one of South Korea's hottest faces to watch — stunning looks and strapping physique aside, Nam is making head roads into the acting industry. His first big screen project, The Great Battle, was critically acclaimed and reportedly earned US$41.5 million gross at the box office, not to mention several popular television drama series that turned him into the charismatic male lead that he is today.

His most recent TV drama Dazzling, a fantasy rom-com about time and how individuals perceive and use it, was one of the most highly anticipated drama series in the first half of the year is his latest calling card to fame.

Speaking of his experience on set and how close knit the crew was, the actor told the magazine, "Among all the teams I had the chance to work with, it was the Dazzling team with whom I got together the most after working at the end of the day."

Read on to find out more interesting tidbits from his latest interview.