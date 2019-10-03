Chungha, Super Junior & More K-Pop Stars To Perform at New K-Pop Music Festival In Singapore

Oh my, my my! Singapore is set to get another hit of the Hallyu Wave with the inaugural KAMP Singapore music festival celebrating the best of K-pop this November!

Top K-pop acts will brought to the Lion City to perform across two days. On 9 November, K-pop groups GFRIEND, NCT 127, as well as solo artists Chungha and Ha Sung-woon will take to the stage. The next day, Super Junior, Stray Kids, WJSN, MOMOLAND and artist Sonnet Son will make their performance.

Held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the event will take place across two main areas: KAMP Stage and KAMP Ground. What fans can look forward to at the music festival are longer performances at the main KAMP Stage, which organisers have promised will be much like a solo concert by the artists.

Meanwhile, KAMP Ground will be an interactive area for fans to get closer to their favourite K-pop stars, with opportunities for artiste selfies, autographs, and giveaways. The red carpet that the artists will walk is also longer, giving fans more face time with their beloved idols.