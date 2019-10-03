The plot thickens!

Colton Underwood is the latest Bachelor Nation member to become tangled in the feud between Raven Gates and Rachel Lindsay.

As some fans may know, Rachel and Raven are no longer friends. However, that's literally all there is to know. There are no receipts, clap-backs or Bachelor clips to review so your guess is as good as the next person's.

But, if you ask Colton, this supposed feud isn't all that surprising. In a snippy comment on Instagram, the former Bachelor star quipped, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?"

Of course, this had every one asking what Rachel did to incur the wrath of Colton and the answer is quite simple: she was apparently talking trash on him. "I'm not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she's spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her," he explained in yet another comment.