Taylor Swift Sobs Over a Banana in Must-See Video From Her Surgery Recovery

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 6:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift

NBC

To quote the one and only Taylor Swift, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

We've officially found a new hero in Andrea Swift, who managed to sneak footage of her famous daughter recovering from LASIK eye surgery into the hands of Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host unveiled the "world premiere" of the video in a teaser from Swift's upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show, and let's just say it's required viewing. 

When Jimmy breaks the news to Taylor that he's about to air the clip, she exclaims, "For the television?!" and then proceeds to sink back in her chair in bewilderment. The secondhand embarrassment is real, y'all.

Wearing a pair of protective goggles, the pop star has her sights set on a post-surgery snack, but much to her dismay ends up picking the wrong banana. "Stop! You can't cry," her mom warns as Taylor struggles to restrain the waterworks. 

Watch

Hayley Kiyoko's Surprising Taylor Swift Fact at 2019 MTV VMAs

Banana in hand, Taylor is then escorted to her bedroom for some much-needed R&R. 

"What happens when it doesn't go your way?" she's then heard mumbling. 

Andrea then cuts to Taylor snuggled up in bed, where she's munching away on the banana. "Don't fall asleep eating the banana," she tells the 29-year-old, who responds, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."

Watch it all unfold for yourself by playing the video above. Never change, Taylor. Never change. 

(E! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , The Tonight Show , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Interviews , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.