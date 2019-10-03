It's a sad day for the Queer Eye family.

Fans of the show know and love the Fab Fives unofficial mascot Bruley. The small but mighty bulldog has followed the men across the country on their various journeys, but sadly, on Thursday it was announced that he had passed away. The news was shared on Bruley's Instagram page, which is verified and boasts more than 200k followers.

The cast of the show is no doubt grieving the loss in their own special ways. Bobby Berk posted a photo with Bruley on his personal page along with a sweet tribute to his late pal.

"RIP my furry little friend," the Netflix star wrote. "You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU."