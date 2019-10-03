Pringle of Scotland x H&M Launches Knitwear Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With autumn in full swing, it's time to finally pack up those summer frocks and fully embrace sweater weather. Lucky for us, H&M has launched a collection with heritage label Pringle of Scotland today that'll put all other knitwear to bed! With over 50 items—from argyle cardigans to turtleneck dresses—the collaboration is a cross between traditional knitwear with a sporty spin. The retro-inspired pieces speak for themselves: They mix and match so perfectly so you can keep up your gal-on-the-go lifestyle without fussing over what to wear!

We can't decide what we'll be adding to our cart first: this mock turtleneck dress or this jacquard-knit sweater? Why not both?

Here are seven of our favorites from the collection below.