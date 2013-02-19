If you are looking forward to Ben (Adam Scott) and Leslie's (Amy Poehler) Parks and Recreation wedding more so than your own wedding, you are not alone. We've been shipping those two hardcore since they met in season two. And this Thursday, our obsessiveness pays off when Ben and Leslie tie the knot.

In this first look clip of the wedding episode, Ben and Leslie have a limited amount of time to put their wedding together, so they have to assign tasks to the whole team. Find out who is assigned to the dress, who will be officiating, and who is "honored" to walk her down the aisle.

Plus, Poehler and Scott preview the big episode and reveal how Parks and Rec will change after the two get hitched. Spoiler alert: the words "vampires" and "phone sex" are used.