by Chris Harnick | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 12:17 PM
Turns out the Saved By the Bell reboot is one of the best-kept secrets in Hollywood.
Not only was its existence kept from Mark-Paul Gosselaar, whose Zack Morris plays a role in the plot of the reboot, but Tiffani Thiessen was also blissfully unaware of the new series set to star her former costars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. Thiessen said she heard about it the same way everybody else (including Gosselaar) did, via news reports. Somebody give Kelly Kapowski a call!
"I guess I'm not shocked because I feel like everybody's doing a reboot, everybody's rebooting every show, every movie, it's all being redone" Thiessen told PopCulture.com. "I guess I'm not shocked about it, I guess I'll be curious as everybody else to see what exactly it is, I don't know anything."
The new Saved By the Bell is part of NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Lopez and Berkley are the only attached stars—so far. In the new Saved By the Bell, Governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many schools in low-income areas. To make good, he starts busing those students to schools in affluent communities, including Bayside High where Jessie and Slater work now. Hijinks, of course, ensure. The Mindy Project, 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield is behind the new iteration.
Gosselaar, who is starring in mixed-ish on ABC, told E! News he hasn't been approached to reprise his role despite his character being involved in the plot description.
"I find that odd too ‘cause when I read that I thought, ‘Huh, I'm on mixed-ish,'" he told us.
Peacock is set to launch in April 2020. A premiere date for the new Saved By the Bell hasn't been announced.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
