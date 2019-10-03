It's time of Anna Wintour to sit in the hot seat!

The fashion icon and editor-in-chief of Vogue sat down with the magazine to share her thoughts on some of the most pressing questions from the fashion industry. Stars like Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, Camille Rowe and more got a chance to put the legendary editor in the hot seat.

Anna discussed everything from her career strategies, her favorite fashion trends currently on the runway and even shared how she likes to spend her down time when not working at the helm of a major fashion magazine. Plus, after decades in the biz, there are still a few things she hasn't seen or done yet...if you can believe it.

When asked by the Creative Director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing about one thing she would still love to see on a runway show after all these years, her answer was quite surprising to say the least.