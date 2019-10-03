Blake Shelton's Has So Much Love For Gwen Stefani It May Be Illegal

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 11:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Blake Shelton might be quick with the jokes and barbs on The Voice, but his latest tweet proves that he can get a little mushy from time to time.

The country singer wished his girlfriend Gwen Stefani a happy birthday on Thursday with a sweet message, professing his love for the "Hollaback Singer" to his millions of Twitter followers.

"Happy birthday @gwenstefani!!!!" Shelton wrote. "I love you so much it's actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California."

NBC got in on the birthday fun with a celebratory tweet of their own. The Voice's official Twitter wrote, "Wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday with your favorite Gwen GIF," prompting fans of the show to honor their favorite judge.

"Happy bday to this lovely lady that makes the show so much better just by being her adorable, funny and dorky self. Wishing u have the best day ever," one fan wrote, attaching a GIF from Stefani's epic Carpool Karaoke.

Watch

Kelly Clarkson Says Gwen Stefani Softens Blake Shelton

This isn't just any old birthday for Stefani—she's turning the big 5-0! So, how does she make 50 look like 30? Back in 2016, the No Doubt frontwoman had a simple answer for how she stays so youthful. 

"I'm writing music that's about happiness and truth," she said on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "So, there you have it — the secret to youth is falling in love and writing lots of songs about it!"

Happy birthday, Gwen!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , The Voice , Couples , Birthdays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.