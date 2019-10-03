Is there anything that Selena Gomez doesn't look good in?

The star brought out the leather on Wednesday for the L.A. screening Living Undocumented, the Netflix docuseries she co-produced. This marked Gomez's first public appearance since the The Dead Don't Die premiere in June—and she totally knocked it out of the park.

Dressed in an all-black, Givenchy ensemble, the actress looked professional and chic in a leather blazer-styled jacket and matching leather pencil skirt. Both pieces featured dramatic gold safety pins on the jacket's lapel and skirt's hemline, which Gomez made sure to match with her chunky gold earrings. Keeping the look elevated-yet-trendy, she tied her new luscious, wavy locks back in a sleek ponytail and opted for black pumps to complete the outfit.

Living Undocumented holds a special place in Gomez's heart not only because she served as an executive producer, but also because of her family's own experience as immigrants in the United States, which she recently wrote about in a powerful essay for Time.