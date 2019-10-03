Here come the newlyweds!

On Wednesday, two days after they tied the knot for the second time in front of family and friends in South Carolina, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went out to the movies.

The two caught a screening of the new Brad Pitt film Ad Astra in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood. The 25-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model later grabbed some burgers and a vanilla milkshake to go from Hamburger Haven in West Hollywood. They capped off their romantic date with a visit to Voda Spa for what appeared to be a couple's massage. Justin gave Hailey a playful pat on the behind as they arrived, E! News has learned.

Both dressed casually for their date; Justin wore a printed lavender T-shirt from his Drew House fashion line, white shorts, Crocs, and a white fisherman's cap. Hailey sported a black leather jacket bearing the word "Wifey" over a white crop top and blue jeans, paired with black boots.