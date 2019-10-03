As Cardi B so wisely puts it, all a bad b!*@h need is the money.

Following her film debut in Hustlers, the rapper was asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her experience on the instant hit. She wanted to continue adding acting credits to her resume. "I enjoyed it," she said of the stripper flick, which also starred Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart. "I couldn't believe that I was on set for, like, 16 hours. Like, goddamn, is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?"

"Artists, we have long days, but it's just full of excitement," she continued, comparing her main hustle to her side hustle. "Like, we move around. We're doing something."

Not so much on set. "It's like you gotta wait on the trailer until it's your turn," she added. "You gotta do the same scene, like, 20 times."