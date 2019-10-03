Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by kelli boyle | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 7:22 AM
As Cardi B so wisely puts it, all a bad b!*@h need is the money.
Following her film debut in Hustlers, the rapper was asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her experience on the instant hit. She wanted to continue adding acting credits to her resume. "I enjoyed it," she said of the stripper flick, which also starred Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart. "I couldn't believe that I was on set for, like, 16 hours. Like, goddamn, is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?"
"Artists, we have long days, but it's just full of excitement," she continued, comparing her main hustle to her side hustle. "Like, we move around. We're doing something."
Not so much on set. "It's like you gotta wait on the trailer until it's your turn," she added. "You gotta do the same scene, like, 20 times."
So, is her acting career simple a one-hit wonder, asked host Ellen DeGeneres. Well, not so fast.
"I'm going to shoot for a film this month," the "Money" rapper revealed before divulging the main reason she'll continue acting. "I enjoy the checks!" she literally sang.
Which could explain why she took a gig on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow with Chance The Rapper and T. I. "Yes!" she continued with her song.
Following their chat, Ellen had Cardi and her co-hosts T.I. and Chance play a little game of "Never Have I Ever," naturally.
The three music icons had to spill all on if they've hooked up with fans or sent dirty texts to the wrong people. And there's also the hilarious story about Chance's truly regrettable tattoo.
Find out all their dirty secrets in the video above!
