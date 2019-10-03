Rami Malek Is Officially a Bond Girl After Kiss With Daniel Craig

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 4:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rami Malek, Daniel Craig

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Rami Malek as the next Bond Girl? Yup, you read that correctly.

The actor, who stars in the latest James Bond installment No Time To Die stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night and recalled a silly moment on set with co-star Daniel Craig.

"We had a scene that was a very complicated scene and we were rehearsing for it with our terrific director, Cary Joji Fukunaga," Malek explained to host Stephen Colbert. "And, we're sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth. And we finally cracked this really challenging scene."

Then, the rest was kind of a blur for the Oscar winner.

"He grabbed me, picked me up—I can't tell if I initiated the next moment, if it was him or I—but, a kiss transpired between the two of us," Malek continued. "I'm going to say that Daniel initiated it and I was very taken aback…I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, ‘So, does this make me a Bond Girl?'"

Watch

Rami Malek Talks Big Audition Process for Bohemian Rhapsody

Malek also confessed that Craig has his vote for the best James Bond—so, maybe it was Malek that went in for the kiss. 

"I was very much looking forward to [doing scenes with Craig]," he told Colbert. "He's my favorite Bond, if I can say that."

Watch Malek tell the hilarious Bond Girl story and rave about working with Craig in the video above! 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rami Malek , Daniel Craig , Stephen Colbert , Celebrities , Movies , James Bond , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.