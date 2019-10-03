Take A Ride With Chungha And Rich Brian In Their Latest MV, "These Nights": Watch

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 2:45 AM

Rich Brian, Chungha, Collaboration

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images/JTBC PLUS/Imazins via Getty Images

It's out! I.O.I member cum female solo artist, Chungha and Jakarta-born rap sensation, Rich Brian has released their collaborative digital single as well as its accompanying music video. 

Titled "These Nights", the song showed off a different side to the Indonesian rapper who was known for his spit-fire verses and low baritone voice. We also get to see a more chilled and groovy version of K-pop artist, Chungha as the Produce 101 finalist is often associated with powerful stages and badass choreography.

Here, we see a laid back Chungha, riding into the night with her motorcycle and Rich Brian in tow. 

The song itself features a retro, 80s aesthetic with Rich Brian rocking a rather impressive mullet and Chungha accessorising with a pair of giant hoop earrings.

"These Nights" is an 80s-style synth pop track with a punchy base and smooth R&B hooks. The verses are in both Korean and English. While Rich Brian brings his usual brand of meme-worthy humour, Chungha's velvety voice gives the song a more sensual flavour—a real Netflix & Chill vibe.

The music video was released on Rich Brian's label, 88Rising's YouTube channel. Watch the full video below: 

