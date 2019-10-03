Take A Ride With Chungha And Rich Brian In Their Latest MV, "These Nights": Watch

It's out! I.O.I member cum female solo artist, Chungha and Jakarta-born rap sensation, Rich Brian has released their collaborative digital single as well as its accompanying music video.

Titled "These Nights", the song showed off a different side to the Indonesian rapper who was known for his spit-fire verses and low baritone voice. We also get to see a more chilled and groovy version of K-pop artist, Chungha as the Produce 101 finalist is often associated with powerful stages and badass choreography.

Here, we see a laid back Chungha, riding into the night with her motorcycle and Rich Brian in tow.