Take A Ride With Chungha And Rich Brian In Their Latest MV, "These Nights": Watch

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images/JTBC PLUS/Imazins via Getty Images
It's out! I.O.I member cum female solo artist, Chungha and Jakarta-born rap sensation, Rich Brian has released their collaborative digital single as well as its accompanying music video.
Titled "These Nights", the song showed off a different side to the Indonesian rapper who was known for his spit-fire verses and low baritone voice. We also get to see a more chilled and groovy version of K-pop artist, Chungha as the Produce 101 finalist is often associated with powerful stages and badass choreography.
Here, we see a laid back Chungha, riding into the night with her motorcycle and Rich Brian in tow.
The song itself features a retro, 80s aesthetic with Rich Brian rocking a rather impressive mullet and Chungha accessorising with a pair of giant hoop earrings.
"These Nights" is an 80s-style synth pop track with a punchy base and smooth R&B hooks. The verses are in both Korean and English. While Rich Brian brings his usual brand of meme-worthy humour, Chungha's velvety voice gives the song a more sensual flavour—a real Netflix & Chill vibe.
The music video was released on Rich Brian's label, 88Rising's YouTube channel. Watch the full video below: