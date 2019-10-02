K-Pop Star Tiffany Young Gives Us A First Look At Her Upcoming Single

K-pop princess Tiffany Young is on fire — literally and metaphorically!

In a surprise announcement yesterday, the "Magnetic Moon" singer announced that she will be dropping a new single later this month. Her new single will be called "Run For Your Life" and is expected to drop on 11 October at 12am EST.

Dropping a visually arresting teaser on her Instagram, the photo shows Young ins a blood red, ruffled gown, with ceramics and a candelabra in flames, in front of her.

Explaining the inspiration for the song, the singer said on Instagram, "This song is the MOOD for a photo book I pieced together of amazing shoots/looks & memories this year , literally running for my life... so it's titled "RFYL"."

She continued, "This year has been such a fierce & unpredictable ride together, where im [sic] running fearlessly w/ every living breath towards what i love... LIVING, and appreciating every moment. you will feel that energy in this song, through this book, and live on stage."