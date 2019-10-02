K-Pop Star Tiffany Young Gives Us A First Look At Her Upcoming Single

Courtesy of Transparent Arts
K-pop princess Tiffany Young is on fire — literally and metaphorically!
In a surprise announcement yesterday, the "Magnetic Moon" singer announced that she will be dropping a new single later this month. Her new single will be called "Run For Your Life" and is expected to drop on 11 October at 12am EST.
Dropping a visually arresting teaser on her Instagram, the photo shows Young ins a blood red, ruffled gown, with ceramics and a candelabra in flames, in front of her.
Explaining the inspiration for the song, the singer said on Instagram, "This song is the MOOD for a photo book I pieced together of amazing shoots/looks & memories this year , literally running for my life... so it's titled "RFYL"."
She continued, "This year has been such a fierce & unpredictable ride together, where im [sic] running fearlessly w/ every living breath towards what i love... LIVING, and appreciating every moment. you will feel that energy in this song, through this book, and live on stage."
Young recently released her new single "Magnetic Moon" in August and announced that she would be going on tour in October. She will kick off the Magnetic Moon tour on 25 October in North America, starting off in San Francisco, before heading to other cities in the US such as Seattle, Los Angeles, and Vancouver and Toronto in Canada.
The American-Korean singer is part of Girls' Generation, one of the most famous K-pop girl groups in South Korea, but she left SM Entertainment in 2017 to pursue a solo career in the United States.
Since then, she has released several hit singles, including her first track "Over My Skin", the wildly popular "Lips On Lips" and, most recently, "Magnetic Moon".