Everything You Need To Know About SuperM's Ambitious Debut

Courtesy of SM Entertainment
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 1:04 AM
Courtesy of SM Entertainment
We are moments away from the highly anticipated debut of the Avengers of K-pop, SuperM. The seven-member super group from SM Entertainment consisting of EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT127's Mark and Taeyong, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin.
With all these established stars in one group, SuperM has set its sights on the international market, particularly the US, where the group will make their official debut.
It seems like SM Entertainment is pulling out all the stops for SuperM's debut with pop-stores, the announcement of a North American tour, a press conference and more.
On top of all that, teasers, photos and stills have been released consistently in the days leading up to 4 October. For those who are new to the world of K-pop, the information might be overwhelming and even for fans of the members, it may be hard to keep track of the group's activities.
Hence, consider this you cheatsheet of all the exciting events surrounding this formidable new K-pop group.
1. SuperM's will debut with their title track, "Jopping".
Their eponymous mini-album has already been up for pre-order and will be released worldwide on 4 October this year. Out of the five tracks that made it to the album, "Jopping" has been chosen to be their title and debut track.
From the looks of the teaser that was shared on the group's official Twitter, the music video is set to be a blockbuster with powerful performances and incredible sets. In just 30 seconds, we see tanks, helicopters, motorcycles and a stadium of some sort set to a powerful electric guitar chords that will set your hearts racing.
The music video was shot in Dubai this year.
Check out the teaser in delicious 4K 9below:
2. Catch SuperM's music video first, together with the members.
If you just can't wait, SM Entertainment announced that SuperM will be holding a livestream today, on 3 October, 8pm PST. All seven members will be present for the livestream and there will also be a live Q&A segment where fans can tweet their burning questions using the hashtag, #AskSuperM.
Additionally, those who reside in Los Angeles will have the added opportunity to see the group in person during the event. Fans in LA can register here and stand a chance to win tickets to this livestream event with their idols.
Fortunately, fans can also watch the livestream anywhere in the world and watch the premiere of SuperM's much-anticipated music video below:
3. SuperM will perform live on the Ellen Degeneres Show
On 2 October, it was announced that SuperM will be performing at the Ellen Degeneres Show, one of the biggest talk shows in daytime television.
Previously, other popular K-pop groups such as BTS and Monsta X have also performed on the show, though usually years after they have debut. Due to SuperM's unique predisposition, they will be performing less than a week after their official debut, on 9 October this year.
View this post on Instagram
SuperM x @theellenshow #ellen Oct 9 😎 #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMtheFuture #SuperM
A post shared by SuperM (@superm) on
4. SuperM announced a North American tour
Yesterday, SuperM revealed the dates and locations of their We Are The Future tour that begins on 11 November at Texas. Ten shows have been confirmed so far with more to come, well into the new year.
This situation is the first of its kind as most K-pop groups that debut will hold their concerts domestically before entering the international market. However, since individual members of SuperM already have strong fan-bases worldwide, a world tour will not carry the usual set of risks.
Tickets will go on sale on 5 October and will include a copy of their mini-album too. More dates will be revealed in future and it is likely that the group will perform in locations outside of North America after that.
ANNOUNCEMENT: We're hitting the road across N. America starting in November!🇺🇸🇨🇦— SuperM (@superm) October 2, 2019
2019-2020 tickets on-sale this Sat, Oct 5 10am local time @ https://t.co/jdjrn9ylwO! (All tix purchased include copy of our 1st Mini Album! 💿) More dates to be announced!#WeAreTheFuture #SuperM pic.twitter.com/bQ7AHldHux
5. SuperM pop-up stores will be set up in Seoul and Hollywood
In the lead up to their debut, SM Entertainment has announced that SuperM pop-up stores will be set up both in Seoul and LA, for about a week. The pop-up store in Seoul will run at the SM Celebrity Centre from 7 to 13 October while the Hollywood store will open at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard from 6 to 13 October.
The pop-up will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content, as well as practice clips, photos and their "Jopping" music video. These stores not only help the group connect with more fans, it also will create greater public awareness and exposure for the group.
The #SuperM POP UP store will open simultaneously in the US & Korea! Visit the Korean store on Oct 7~13 at the SM Celebrity Center & the US store at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard on Oct 6~13, and check out various SuperM contents including practice clips, behind photos and the MV! pic.twitter.com/D0AgNWWmUj— SuperM (@superm) October 1, 2019
6. Catch SuperM's first live performance in Hollywood
If fans are not located in the US, don't sweat it! You can catch their epic live stage direct from Capitol Records in Hollywood via SM Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
The performance will be livestreamed at 7pm on 5 October. Those who are lucky enough to be around that area can visit the SuperM Village for free.
Finally, we're all caught up and all our calendars are marked for SuperM's explosive debut!
Can’t wait to see you at @CapitolRecords to celebrate our 1st Mini Album ⭐️ You don’t need a ticket to the SuperM Village & can watch our performance from there later that night. Performance will also be live streamed on SM Town YouTube 🎥#SuperM #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture pic.twitter.com/oc7oZxALtL— SuperM (@superm) October 3, 2019
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?