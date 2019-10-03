Everything You Need To Know About SuperM's Ambitious Debut

We are moments away from the highly anticipated debut of the Avengers of K-pop, SuperM. The seven-member super group from SM Entertainment consisting of EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT127's Mark and Taeyong, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin.

With all these established stars in one group, SuperM has set its sights on the international market, particularly the US, where the group will make their official debut.

It seems like SM Entertainment is pulling out all the stops for SuperM's debut with pop-stores, the announcement of a North American tour, a press conference and more.

On top of all that, teasers, photos and stills have been released consistently in the days leading up to 4 October. For those who are new to the world of K-pop, the information might be overwhelming and even for fans of the members, it may be hard to keep track of the group's activities.

Hence, consider this you cheatsheet of all the exciting events surrounding this formidable new K-pop group.