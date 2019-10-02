BLACKPINK's Lisa Nailed The Perfect Casual Cool Look We Want For Fall

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 2 Oct. 2019 9:23 PM

Lisa, BLACKPINK, E-Commerce

Courtesy of Celine

When BLACKPINK's Lisa was on her way to the airport for Paris Fashion Week last week, it wasn't her iconic hairstyle that caught our eyes — it was her effortlessly cool airport style that hit all the spots!

Casual, collegiate, cool, but still polished and sophisticated, the co-ordinated navy blue look was instantly saved to our Pinterest boards under "Fall Style Inspiration".

Breaking down her look, we noticed the clever way Lisa (and her stylist) used existing wardrobe staples to create a look that was simple in its execution, but elegant in its presentation.

Think: A slightly oversized sweatshirt (perfect for those long haul flights or chilly evenings), form-fitting jeans cuffed at the hem for that je ne sais quoi cool, finished off with comfy loafers, a standout piece of jewellery and a vintage-looking bag.

It's definitely a look that can take you from the airport to Avenue Montaigne in a blink!

Shop Lisa's casual cool look below: 

Read

The Best Dressed Asian Celebrities Spotted At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020

Maison Kitsuné Parisienne sweatshirt

This snug sweatshirt is the perfect piece to head into chilly weather with.

Lisa, BLACKPINK, E-Commerce
US$210 Farfetch SG$278 24 Sèvres
Zara Women's Premium '80s Deep Blue Jeans

Get these jeans in a dark wash for that figure-flattering silhouette — and you can cuff them just like Lisa!

Lisa, BLACKPINK, E-Commerce
SG$ 69.90 Zara
Celine Medium Folco Bag in Triomphe Canvas

Add a touch of vintage glamour with this monogrammed canvas crossbody bag.

Lisa, BLACKPINK, E-Commerce
SG$1,800 Celine
Alighieri The Gentle Totem pendant necklace

A gold medallion pendant will give your outfit a personal touch.

Lisa, BLACKPINK, E-Commerce
US$229 Matchesfashion
Loewe Penny Loafers

Stylish, practical, versatile and comfortable — a pair of loafers are the MVP of shoes this season.

Lisa, BLACKPINK, E-Commerce
US$860 Net-A-Porter

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Fashion , Korean singers , Asia , Blackpink
