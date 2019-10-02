BLACKPINK's Lisa Nailed The Perfect Casual Cool Look We Want For Fall

When BLACKPINK's Lisa was on her way to the airport for Paris Fashion Week last week, it wasn't her iconic hairstyle that caught our eyes — it was her effortlessly cool airport style that hit all the spots!

Casual, collegiate, cool, but still polished and sophisticated, the co-ordinated navy blue look was instantly saved to our Pinterest boards under "Fall Style Inspiration".

Breaking down her look, we noticed the clever way Lisa (and her stylist) used existing wardrobe staples to create a look that was simple in its execution, but elegant in its presentation.

Think: A slightly oversized sweatshirt (perfect for those long haul flights or chilly evenings), form-fitting jeans cuffed at the hem for that je ne sais quoi cool, finished off with comfy loafers, a standout piece of jewellery and a vintage-looking bag.

It's definitely a look that can take you from the airport to Avenue Montaigne in a blink!

