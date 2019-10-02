Nicole Scherzinger Reacts to Those Pussycat Dolls Reunion Rumors

"Don't Cha" just wish the Pussycat Dolls would get back together?
Well, don't hold your breath. Despite recent speculation, it doesn't appear that there are any reunion plans in the works at this time, much to the dismay of their devoted fans. During an interview with E! News' Jason Kennedyand Nina Parker, Nicole Scherzinger said, "I've heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors."
"I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can't confirm anything right now," The Masked Singer judge explains. "Because I'm so busy, I'm doing three different shows on three different continents." Plus, the star is back in the recording studio working on self-written songs and recording new tracks.
She joked, "[I'm] making sure I have creative Nicole time."
However, the star did add that she "wouldn't rule" out a reunion. Even though it's been some time since they last performed together, she said she is like "fine wine" that gets better with time.
Although, it's unclear if fans would be willing to give up seeing the singer on their TVs every week. Between her jobs as hosts on Australia's Got Talent, The Masked Singer and guest appearances on The Voice U.K., the star is a regular in homes across the globe.
And fans are truly loving her and the rest of the talented judges of The Masked Singer. They returned with season 2 of the series and it is a hit, with numerous surprise talents and plenty of laughs, the latter which Ken Jeong is to thank for. "He's the most hilarious human I know, even when the cameras are off," Nicole shared.
To see Nicole guess which stars are behind the masks, check out the show on Wednesday nights on Fox.