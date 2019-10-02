Fox's The Masked Singer is trucking along. In week two of the hit celebrity singing competition series, judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke were treated to performances by four secret celebrities.

The Black Widow faced off with the Leopard, followed by the Panda and the Flamingo. The spider beat out the big cat, and the bird beat the mammal. In the face-off between the Panda and the Leopard, the cat was supreme leaving the the Panda to reveal his or herself as...

Laila Ali. The cookbook author and former boxer is the daughter of Muhammed Ali.