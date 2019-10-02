Some of Hollywood's biggest female stars aligned in the Big Apple for a special event.

In New York City on Wednesday, industry talents came together inside the famed Rainbow Room for the second annual Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Luncheon, presented by E! with support by Swarovski. The famous guests included Hustlers' Constance Wu, Harriet's Cynthia Erivo and three-time Golden Globe nominee Meg Ryan.

The star-studded luncheon, which featured remarks from Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital, also included a conversation between Little Women producer Amy Pascal, its director, Greta Gerwig and one of the film's stars, Laura Dern.

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson presented a one-year Gold Fellowship, which includes a $35,000 grant and personalized mentorship from Academy members, to playwright, actor and filmmaker Eliana Pipes. "Winning this fellowship is such a gift and also a wonderful testament to the Academy's commitment to female filmmakers," Pipes said on the Academy's Instagram Story. "I couldn't be more proud."