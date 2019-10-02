Kate Gosselin, it's time for your oldest daughters to spread their wings and fly.

On Tuesday night, viewers watched a special edition of Kate Plus 8 where Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin went on a college tour.

While the special had more than a few family updates, some viewers are buzzing about Kate's Instagram that was posted while the episode aired.

"I love these kids fiercely…and I don't apologize for my tears," Kate shared with a photo of her eldest daughters. "Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they've turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings."

Kate added, "I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them! #KatePlus8 @tlc."