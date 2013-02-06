Twitter; John Shearer/Wireimage
Emma Bunton's search for her beloved dog, Phoebe, came to a tragic end on Wednesday.
The Spice Girl tweeted that the chocolate lab "has been found and its terrible news."
Phoebe first went missing on Monday on her daily walk in the Hadley Wood area, a suburb of North London.
Emma, 37, offered a reward and enlisted the services of DogLost, a volunteer organization dedicated to reuniting lost pets and their owners.
When Phoebe was found dead, Emma was understandably "devastated." Still, the grieving dog mommy thanked "our amazing community, friends and https://www.doglost.co.uk you have been an amazing support."
Condolences, and we hope Emma can remember all the happy times she shared with Phoebe.