Emma Bunton's Dog Phoebe Found Dead, Spice Girl Is "Devastated"

  • By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Wed., 6 Feb. 2013 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Emma Bunton, Missing Dog

Twitter; John Shearer/Wireimage

Emma Bunton's search for her beloved dog, Phoebe, came to a tragic end on Wednesday.

The Spice Girl tweeted that the chocolate lab "has been found and its terrible news."

Phoebe first went missing on Monday on her daily walk in the Hadley Wood area, a suburb of North London.

In happier dog news, Jessica Chastain's pup made his unexpected Broadway debut

Emma, 37, offered a reward and enlisted the services of DogLost, a volunteer organization dedicated to reuniting lost pets and their owners.

When Phoebe was found dead, Emma was understandably "devastated." Still, the grieving dog mommy thanked "our amazing community, friends and https://www.doglost.co.uk you have been an amazing support."

Condolences, and we hope Emma can remember all the happy times she shared with Phoebe.

Emma Bunton, Dog Missing Flyer

Twitter

Emma's not the only one who loves her dog! Check out these very important pets

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Top Stories , , Pets , Death , Twitter , Emma Bunton , Spice Girls
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.