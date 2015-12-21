Selena Gomez Makes Out With the Hottest Guy Ever in Her Sexy ''Hands to Myself'' Music Video

Hot damn!

Selena Gomez just dropped the music video for her single "Hands to Myself" and it's safe to say that the brunette singer is sexier than ever.

Throughout the saucy clip, the 23-year-old is seen showing off her killer figure wearing nothing but a bra and underwear while she prances around Christopher Mason's lavish Hollywood hills digs. But the sexiness doesn't end there! Between the make out and completely bare bath scenes, fans are getting quite an eyeful of Selena!

But before releasing the highly anticipated video, Selena posted several teasers to Twitter to give all of her Selenators a hint of what they were about to feast their eyes on.

Earlier in the Fall, Selena spoke about how far she's come this past year after receiving a ton of criticism over her body and how she's more comfortable in her skin than ever before.

"You have to understand that I dealt with a lot of body shaming this year and I've never experienced that before," she shared during a chat on The Cruz Show on Power 106.

"I don't care about that stuff, but I did start gaining weight, and I didn't really mind it...Man, that hurt. That was really hurtful. Because I've experienced people who have tried to control that kind of stuff before, and I didn't care. This is my time. I want to do it the way I want to do it."

Selena added, "It's not even about my weight. It's just that I'm not going to give a f—k what people say—sorry! I'm not going to let them get to me. I can do what I want."

And based on the "Hands to Myself" music video, she is clearly doing just that.

You go, Selena!

