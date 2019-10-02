2019 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards: 17 Must-Have Products

oxygen; qvc.com
by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Wed., 2 Oct. 2019 9:00 PM
And the winner is...
Beauty lovers had their eyes on the small screen Wednesday night when the 2019 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards were handed out. After thousands of shoppers cast their votes, the winners were revealed during a special three-hour show.
Many customers were delighted to see their favorite brands and products recognized. And for the lucky winners, they were more than honored to receive an award.
"I'm so grateful for the love and real friendship I've fostered with my QVC customers over the past nine years. I listen to them and they listen to me and we've built a foundation of trust in each other," Josie Maran shared with E! News before learning the winners. "We are a family of people wanting better beauty that is clean and nontoxic and are spreading the word that clean beauty is possible and feels even better on the conscience and the skin."
By the way, Josie has reason to celebrate tonight! She won several awards including Best QVC Clean Beauty Brand.
Another nominee in the beauty game was Chaz Dean and his popular Wen by Chaz Dean product line.
After receiving multiple nominations, the celebrity hairstylist couldn't help but express his enthusiasm about possibly winning again.
"I never take [the nominations] for granted," Chaz shared with E! News at GBK Productions's Pre-Emmys event. "[QVC customers are] like my cheerleaders. They're my warriors. They've got my back. They are obsessed with beauty. I've been at QVC since August 2005. They tell you what they want. I went from one product to over 750 products and that's because the QVC customer tells me what they want. I listen to them." Spoiler alert: He won again this year!
For a complete list of winners and to explore the hottest beauty finds, go to QVC's website now. Or better yet, keep scrolling to see some of the biggest winners of the night.
BEST SHAMPOO
There's gotta be a reason why Chaz Dean's Cleansing Conditioner Duo has won this category for the past 10 years! WEN is everything a conditioner should be and more—it won't strip your hair's natural oils or color and can be used in the shower or as a leave in conditioner for a soft, shiny look.
BEST FACE MOISTURIZER, BEST ANTI-AGING TREATMENT AND BEST BODY LOTION
This three-piece set contains Josie's most-loved products chosen to be QVC customer choices including her Argan Milk Face Serum, Pure 100% Argan Oil and Argan Whipped Body Butter in Vanilla Apricot
BEST RETINOL
Perfect for anyone who wants younger-looking skin and help reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines' and uneven skin tone, Peter Thomas Roth's mega-size Retinol PM features time-released microencapsulation that gradually delivers retinol overnight in an effective and non-irritating delivery system.
BEST EXFOLIATOR
Suitable for daily use, the Rice Polish is formulated by individual skin type and contains TATCHA's Hadasei-3 Anti-Aging Complex, a fermentation of uji green tea, Okinawa mozuku algae and akita rice.
BEST NECK TREATMENT / CREAM
Stay young and keep glowing! This moisturizing neck cream will keep your skin looking healthy and moisturized by reducing the appearance of fine, dry lines and wrinkles.
BEST BEAUTY DEVICE
Makeup, dirt and oil be gone! The Mia Prima Cleansing Set is a self-care must, providing a deeper and easier cleansing experience. The set includes a cleansing brush and three brush heads: one Radiance brush head and two Deep Pore brush heads.
BEST HAIR DRYER
Get your dream blowout right at home! Dyson's ultra-fast dryer does not only shorten how long it takes to dry your hair, but also protects it from extreme heat damage. This includes the Gentle Dryer attachment for those with fine, colored or delicate hair.
BEST HAND CREAM
Keep your hands smooth as ever on the go with this compact hand cream trio. The goat milk formula includes shea butter and vitamin-rich ingredients to deeply moisturize your skin.
BEST BLUSH
Glow your best with this bronzer, blush and highlighter trio. This baked palette includes two shades of each and has everything you need to take your natural look to the next level.
BEST BROW
Enhance your already on-fleek brows with this long-wear eyebrow pencil for all shapes and colors. The Universal Brow Pencil Duo is infused with smudge-proof conditioning ingredients and comes with a spooly end for a natural finish.
BEST LIP PRODUCT
Add the extra touch of glow to your makeup with this ultra-hydrating lipstick and lip gloss set. Mix and match the two coordinating shades for a beautiful, natural look all season long.
BEST FRAGRANCE
This philosophy eau de toilette duo will turn heads whichever way you walk. The light floral fragrance is clean, feminine and never overwhelming.
BEST FACIAL TREATMENT MASK
Who doesn't love a deep cleanse? This philosophy exfoliating mask will help you scrub away blackheads, reduce the look of pores and make your skin look new and glowing.
BEST INSTANT PRODUCT
We all struggle to get enough sleep, but you don't have to look like you do. Mally's Dark Circle Corrector will instantly brighten your eyes for a fresh, well-rested look—even on the days you might not feel like it.
BEST TEETH WHITENER
Making your smile brighter has never been so simple. All you have to do is rinse and brush in your choice of Triple Mint or Peach White Tea Mint and Supersmile will do the rest. This two-step system does not only lift the stains, but chemically removes them for a cleaner, fresher feeling.
BEST LIP TREATMENT
We love too many things about fall to count, but dry lips is not one of them. Fortunately, Beekman 1802's natural balms can soothe the season's aches. Better yet, you don't have to choose just one, it comes in three natural flavors: Pure Goat Milk, Apricot Honey Tea and Vanilla Absolute.
BEST INFLUENCER PICK
Take a daily trip to the spa with ELEMIS' Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. This natural anti-aging cream will help improve the look of your skin while increasing hydration. It even gave 95% of their survey's consumers more confidence to go makeup-free!
