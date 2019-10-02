by Lauren Piester | Wed., 2 Oct. 2019 9:30 AM
It's time to get wildly spooky, with some help from Christina Aguilera.
E! News has your exclusive first look at her performance at Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, which airs this weekend, and it is just spectacularly creepy.
The song is called "Haunted Heart," and it's from the upcoming animated movie The Addams Family, which stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, and Jenifer Lewis, among others.
Freeform's Fan Fest is a 90-minute special that was taped earlier in September at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and features a 35th anniversary tribute to Ghostbusters, as well as a 50th anniversary tribute to "The Haunted Mansion."
Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher host the event, and alongside Aguilera, the show will feature performances from Kristin Chenoweth, JD McCreary, In Real Life, Salt-N-Pepa, Ray Parker Jr., and more.
Hocus Pocus stars Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Doug Jones, Larry Bagby, and Tobias Jelenik will appear on stage, and Dan Akroyd will appear for the Ghostbusters tribute. Kevin Smith, Ross Matthews, Alaska, DJ Lady Bunny and more stars will also be making appearances.
Aguilera will also receive the Fan Favorite Music Icon award.
Fan Fest helps to kick off Freeform's annual 31 Nights of Halloween, which actually started last night, on October 1.
Tonight you'll be able to take in Hocus Pocus starting at 5:50 p.m., followed by a marathon of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes. You can find the full schedule right here.
Fan Fest airs Saturday, October 5 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
