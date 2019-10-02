Dark Pasts and Secrets Will Be Revealed on Stumptown

There is, and this is not an exaggeration, more than 500 original TV shows out there vying for your attention. Things slip through the cracks, like, the premiere of Stumptown, one of the most promising new broadcast shows of the year. We get it. But should you, dear reader, be interested in the new Cobie Smulders drama and not have the time to tune in to the premiere before the Wednesday, Oct. 2 installment, you're in luck.

"I play Dex Parios on Stumptown. The idea of becoming a P.I. is brought to her by Miles Hoffman [Michael Ealy] and he might regret it now because she's constantly in—I mean, look where we are, we're in the police department," Smulders says in the exclusive video above.