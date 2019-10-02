The Ballad Prince of EXO strikes again! 27-year-old vocalist, Chen has taken over the iTunes album charts with his latest mini-album titled Dear My Dear, which was released just yesterday.

His mini-album has a total of six songs that vibe perfectly with the fall season. One Britpop-style track titled "My Dear" was co-written by Chen, who told a heart-breaking love story that ends in a breakup. Ballads such as "Amaranth" and "Good night" showcase Chen's emotive singing abilities that will hit listeners right in the gut.

In a press conference held in Seoul for the launch of album, the singer reflected, "While preparing this album, I realised how hard love is. I truly hope that there are a lot of people who are happy. It's hard for me to define what love is personally, but I hope every day is overflowing with love. I hope listeners feel comforted and loved while listening to every single song in my album."

Overall, a great follow up project to his previous mini-album that was released earlier this year, April, And A Flower.

His title track off the new album, "Shall We" was released a day prior and debut at the number one spot on the iTunes charts in 36 countries all over the world, including France, Thailand, New Zealand and more.