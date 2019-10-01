K-Pop Boy Band TXT Is Releasing Their First Studio Album This October

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 1 Oct. 2019 8:13 PM

TXT, Big Hit Entertainment

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is back — and with big news to share!

The five-member K-pop boy band, which consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, has announced that they will be releasing their first studio album this October.

Yesterday, Big Hit Entertainment released a 15-second, motion graphic teaser to drop the news of the boys' upcoming album.

The album will be called The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, through which TXT will "[unfold] the second story of the boys chasing their dreams," according to a press release from Big Hit Entertainment.

It is slated to be released on 21 October at 6pm KST. More information about the album will be released in the coming days.

In August, the group delayed their comeback due to several members' health issues: Soobin, Taehyun and Hueningkai were all down with a bout of conjunctivitis; fellow member Yeonjun was also unable to participate in the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards as he "began to experience sudden back pain and received a thorough medical examination and treatment at a nearby hospital," according to a press release from Big Hit Entertainment at the time.

The boy band also performed at several fashion shows in Japan this August, making appearances at Kansai collection's Fall/Winter 2019 show and Tokyo Girls Collection's Fall/Winter 2019 show. 

TXT debuted earlier this year in March with their mini album The Dream Chapter: STAR, and gave us hits such as "Crown" and "Cat & Dog". "Crown" broke the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video within 24 hours for a boy group, so there's much to look forward to from TXT's first studio album!

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia

