TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is back — and with big news to share!

The five-member K-pop boy band, which consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, has announced that they will be releasing their first studio album this October.

Yesterday, Big Hit Entertainment released a 15-second, motion graphic teaser to drop the news of the boys' upcoming album.

The album will be called The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, through which TXT will "[unfold] the second story of the boys chasing their dreams," according to a press release from Big Hit Entertainment.

It is slated to be released on 21 October at 6pm KST. More information about the album will be released in the coming days.