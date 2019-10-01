Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star are revealing what it's really like to live like the rich and famous.

After a year of patiently waiting, the two stars have finally dropped the first part of their docu-series and it is filled with all the drama and excitement that fans could've hoped for. From the start of the hour-long video, Shane delves into intricacies of being a YouTuber, the complicated relationships that come with it and the daily threats they face as a public figure.

None of this is exactly shocking, after all fans see it all play out on social media, but the series reveals just how intense things actually are for these stars. Moreover, viewers and critics often suspect that Jeffree stages much of the events for his channel, but based on this footage, it seems like his luxurious lifestyle might actually be that luxurious. And this is just the beginning of the multi-part series.

So what have we learned so far?