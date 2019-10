• To prove he's cool and not all hung up on some argument about prescription drugs from three years ago, Tom Cruise roasted Matt Lauer at the Friar's Club today with such witticisms as "You're the one who told me to talk about Katie Holmes on Oprah!" and "Lose my number, you glib putz."

• Vanessa Hudgens hit up Ellen DeGeneres' show to reveal Zefron is a good kisser and he likes to drink eggs for breakfast. Hmmm, we're not quite sure how breakfast became such a talk-show hot topic; just yesterday the Olsens were telling Oprah all about bagels.

• Selena Gomez says she thinks Miley's Underwear Dude is "really cute." Watch your back, Miles, we all know how much Selena likes Miley's exes.

• Even Paris Hilton looks ready for this election to be over.

• Photos from Heath Ledger's final film, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, are making the Internet rounds.