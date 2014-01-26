Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
by Alyssa Toomey | Sun., 26 Jan. 2014 5:59 PM
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Lorde serenaded the crowd at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards, belting out her hit tune "Royals" in her typical anti-pop star fashion.
Wearing dark lip stick, a long black skirt and a crisp white shirt, the 17-year-old singing sensation performed after Jay-Z and Beyoncé opened the show with a sexy rendition of their song "Drunk in Love," hitting the stage sans any backup dancers or any additional antics.
The New Zealand-born beauty wore her hair in her signature unkempt style, opening the show with the lights dimmed as the lyrics "Baby I'll rule" quietly played before she began singing live with only a keyboardist and a drummer as her accompaniment in a style much more similar to Adele than fellow young stars like Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus.
Lorde is up for the prestigious Record of the Year Award for "Royals," as well as Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for Pure Heroine.
"feeling so good about tonight," she tweeted along with a pic of herself getting ready prior to tonight's show.
And of course, we couldn't forget to mentioned the breakout beauty's dark, talon fingernails, which, naturally, now have their own Twitter account. "I would like to thank my thumb and pinky, without them, these black fingertips would not be possible," the account posted after the singer's performance.
Good luck tonight, Lorde!
