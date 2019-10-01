Introducing the Mr. and Mrs.!
Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot for a second time on Monday, Sept. 30 in front of their nearest and dearest friends and family. The lavish and charming affair took place at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in the Somerset Chapel in South Carolina. And it appears the dynamic duo had the most magical wedding day with their loved ones.
From the ceremony to the reception, the celebrity power couple "were both radiating happiness," an insider shared with E! News.
"They both looked so genuinely happy," the source said of the couple's big day. "They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn't really leave each other's sides. They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone. It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night."
For the reception the 22-year-old model slipped into something more form-fitting.
"Hailey changed into a high-neck long white dress and took her veil off before heading into the ballroom," the source shared. "Her and Justin had moments alone after their chapel ceremony and took professional photographs together with their families before heading into the ballroom. They had a bridal suite where they could freshen up."
According to the insider, the pair's reception was basically straight out of a fairy-tale, as it was decorated "like an enchanted forest with candles in crystal holders, white twinkle lights and purple lavender flowers hanging from the trees above."
"All of the décor was white. The couches and table set-ups were white with gold accents," the insider explained of the whimsical and elegant decorations. "The plated silverware also had gold accents. Every table had a bottle of Moët champagne that was crystallized in gold Swarovski crystals with their wedding date and 'The Biebers' engraved on it."
The source added, "There were several open bars throughout the ballroom and every table was loaded with champagne, wine and Don Julio 1942. All of the guests were drinking and having a great time. It was truly a party."
Instagram Story
Making the night feel even more fun and lively? The couple enlisted DJ Tay James, who, according to the source, "spent majority of the night in control of the music. He was playing all of Bieber's favorites. There were a lot of fun throwback songs played from the '90s and a lot of hip hop music as well. Justin's music was also played."
Moreover, Canadian singer Daniel Caesar also performed. He "sang a compilation of his songs "Best Part" and "We Find Love/Blessed," while "Justin and Hailey were dancing together on the dance floor in front of everyone," according to the insider.
Of course, the 22-year-old model's famous father Stephen Baldwin gave his daughter the first dance, while Justin's mom Pattie Mallette also did the same for her son.
"Everything about the reception was very traditional from the first dances to the tossing of the garter [and] bouquets." the source said. "It was very sweet. They also had another band perform gospel music."
Fun fact: According to the source, Alfredo Flores caught the garter while Hailey's cousin took home the bouquet.
Partaking in another tradition, the newlyweds cut their cake together and "teased each other with frosting."
Instagram
Additionally, some of the couple's famous friends enjoyed the reception, including Kylie Jenner, her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The 22-year-old beauty mogul's beau, Travis Scott, wasn't in attendance.
"Kylie and Stormi, Kendall, Corey and Kris were all at the same area of the table together," the insider shared. "Kylie had a glass of champagne in her hand and was dancing with Stormi on the dance floor at one point. Kris was holding her a lot of the night. Kylie also had a cocktail drink at her table in front of her."
The insider added, "The reception was very glam but many people got casual and changed towards the end of the night. The reception lasted until about 1 a.m. in the ballroom and then everyone stayed up partying in the suites, the lobby and the game room at the hotel until the super late hours—almost 5 a.m."
Luckily for the wedding guests, they all received merch from Justin's fashion label, Drew. Today, they "met for brunch at the Octagon Porch restaurant before everyone departed," the insider dished.
All in all, the couple's big day was "truly a magical night," as the insider perfectly summed it up.
Congrats to the newlyweds!