A new era of E! True Hollywood Story is right around the corner.

As we previously reported, the iconic investigative series will make its highly-anticipated return to TV Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. Like before, E! True Hollywood Story's latest season will provide documentary-style coverage on the biggest topics in pop culture.

However, before we dive into the new investigative episodes, E! invites you to take a look back at classic episodes of THS. Starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, E! will air episodes that take a deep dive into Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Mean Girls and Home Improvement.

So, if you've ever wondered how the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress went from Hollywood wild child to activist or how Tina Fey's 2004 comedy inspired tabloid drama, you'll want to tune in for the marathon!