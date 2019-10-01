Vitalii Sediuk strikes again.

Justin Timberlake was the latest target of the celebrity prankster's antics at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

Timberlake was walking into the show's venue with wife Jessica Biel when Sediuk tried to tackle the singer, grabbing hold of his right ankle. Luckily, the only person who ended up on the ground was Sediuk, who attempted to cover his face while still holding on to Timberlake's ankle. Timberlake and Biel both looked down at the situation with concerned and confused looks on their faces as security pulled Sediuk off of Timberlake, but the singer appeared to be unharmed.

Seduik is notorious for crashing red carpets and other star-studded events. He usually pulls his pranks during Paris Fashion Week (which had a new prankster emerge earlier today), although there have been some exceptions, like the time he planted his face in Bradley Cooper's crotch on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in L.A. in 2014.