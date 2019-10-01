Welcome to the house of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Game of Thrones star invited fans into his Hollywood Hills home for a new Architectural Digest feature published Tuesday.

According to the magazine, HBO put up the 49-year-old actor in West Hollywood hotels or houses whenever he needed to be in town. However, once he "lost [his] day job," he decided to purchase a home.

"We wanted it to be simple, comfortable and take advantage of all of the windows and all of the greenery and have that be the main attraction, if you will," the Jaime Lannister star, who still primarily lives in Denmark, said.

Overall, the home is minimalistic.

"Every two years we go, ‘OK, now we really have to get rid of stuff,'" Coster-Waldau said. "So we do, and then things creep back in."

While the house's exterior has a Southern California vibe, the interior is Scandinavian.

"I was doing a FaceTime with a friend, showing him the house, and he was like, ‘This is pretty much like your house in Denmark,'" he recalled. "I was like, ‘Nooo! It's nothing like my house in Denmark, what are you talking about?!'"