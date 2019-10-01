Wedding bells are ringing!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina with their close friends and family members on Monday. Of course, the celebrity power couple went all out for their weekend festivities, which included champagne toasts and a private screening of The Notebook.

The news of the pair's wedding comes nearly a year after they officially tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. This time around, the two lovebirds wanted to do something traditional in front of their loved ones. Ahead of their second ceremony, a source told E! News they were excited to say their "vows in front of their family and friends."

The insider added, "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows."

And it looks like that day has finally come!